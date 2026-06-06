NTA Releases UGC NET June 2026 Exam Schedule; Tests to Be Held from June 22 to 30

Summary The examination will be conducted across the country from June 22 to June 30 in two daily shifts covering 87 subjects According to the schedule released by the agency, the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm

The National Testing Agency has announced the subject-wise schedule and examination timings for the UGC NET June 2026 session. The examination will be conducted across the country from June 22 to June 30 in two daily shifts covering 87 subjects.

According to the schedule released by the agency, the first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) is conducted twice a year to determine eligibility for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD programmes in universities and colleges across India.

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In a significant move aimed at improving accessibility for candidates, NTA has expanded the list of examination cities for the June 2026 session.

The newly added centres include Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, and Kakching and Bishnupur in Manipur. The agency has also introduced Cherrapunji as a new examination city in Meghalaya.

The addition of these centres is expected to ease travel requirements for candidates from remote and northeastern regions of the country.

The June 2026 session will also witness the inclusion of two new subjects in the UGC NET examination framework.

The University Grants Commission has added Forestry and Statistics to the list of subjects available under the eligibility test, expanding academic opportunities for candidates from these disciplines.

NTA is expected to issue the UGC NET June 2026 admit cards shortly through the official examination portal. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets using their application credentials once the link is activated.

The admit card will contain details such as the examination date, shift timing, reporting time, examination centre and candidate information.

With the examination less than three weeks away, candidates are advised to regularly monitor official announcements and prepare according to the subject-wise schedule released by the agency.

The UGC NET remains one of the country's most significant eligibility examinations for aspiring researchers and academics seeking careers in higher education and research institutions.