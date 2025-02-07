Bar Council of India

BCI to Announce All India Bar Examination 19 Result 2024 Shortly- Read Latest Updates

Posted on 07 Feb 2025
The Bar Council of India is yet to release the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 19 Result 2024. Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the schedule, the AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025.

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key had to pay Rs 500 per objection. The experts will check the objections, and if an objection raised by a candidate is deemed valid, Rs 500 will be refunded to the candidate.

AIBE 19 Results 2024: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com
  2. Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed
  5. Check the result and download the scorecard page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

