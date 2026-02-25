AIBE XX Rechecked Result Declared - Check Revised Scorecard Link and Qualifying Marks

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has published the revised results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX following the completion of the rechecking process. Candidates who had applied for verification of their scores can now access their updated results by logging into the official website.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has published the revised results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX following the completion of the rechecking process. Candidates who had applied for verification of their scores can now access their updated results by logging into the official website, allindiabarexamination.com, using their registered ID and password.

As per the notification, candidates who have successfully cleared AIBE XX will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP), a mandatory credential required to practise law in India. Those who did not qualify in the revised result will have the opportunity to appear in the next edition of the examination.

AIBE XX was conducted on November 30, 2025, and the initial results were declared on January 7, 2026. In the final answer key, the council withdrew five questions from each question paper set. Out of a total of 2,51,968 candidates who appeared for the examination, 1,74,386 candidates cleared it, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 69.21%.

How to Check AIBE XX Rechecking Results?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their updated scorecards:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the login option.

Enter your login ID and password.

Open the result link.

View and download the revised scorecard for future reference.

The minimum qualifying marks remain unchanged. General and OBC category candidates must secure at least 45%, while SC, ST and specially-abled candidates are required to obtain a minimum of 40% to pass the examination.

Meanwhile, the registration process for AIBE XXI commenced on February 11, 2026. The last date to submit the application form is April 30, 2026, while the deadline for fee payment is May 1, 2026. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections in their application forms until May 3, 2026. The admit cards are scheduled to be released on May 22, 2026, and the examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Bar Council of India and the AIBE portal for further updates, notifications and detailed instructions regarding upcoming examinations.

Find the direct download link here.