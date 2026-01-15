AIBE 20 Result/OMR Sheet Rechecking Portal Opens - How to Submit Applications Online?

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has commenced the OMR sheet rechecking process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their AIBE 2025 results or have identified discrepancies can now submit requests for result rechecking through the official online portal.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has commenced the OMR sheet rechecking process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their AIBE 2025 results or have identified discrepancies can now submit requests for result rechecking through the official online portal. The rechecking window will remain open until January 23, 2026, and applications submitted through any offline mode will not be accepted.

To apply for AIBE 20 result rechecking, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable online fee of ₹500. The BCI has clearly stated that physical applications or fee payments made through offline modes will not be considered. Once the verification process is completed, the rechecking outcome will be communicated directly to candidates via their registered email IDs.

How to Apply for AIBE 20 Result Rechecking?

Candidates can complete the rechecking application by visiting the official website allindiabarexamination.com. On the homepage, applicants must select the link for OMR sheet rechecking, log in using their credentials, and fill out the online application form with the required details. After submitting the form, candidates need to complete the fee payment process and download a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

The AIBE 20 examination was conducted on November 30, while the results were declared on January 7, 2026. In the final answer key released by the BCI, five questions were withdrawn from each set to ensure fairness in evaluation. According to official data, 2,51,968 candidates appeared for the examination, of whom 1,74,386 candidates successfully cleared AIBE 20. The OMR sheets of three candidates were not received and were excluded from the final count.

In addition, the Bar Council of India has also recently announced the schedule for AIBE 21, which is scheduled to be held on June 7, 2026. Registration for AIBE 2026 will begin on February 11 and conclude on April 30, while the last date for online fee payment is May 1, 2026. The application correction window will open on May 3, and candidates will be able to download their AIBE 21 admit cards from May 22, 2026.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AIBE website for the latest updates related to result rechecking, upcoming examinations, and other important notifications.