Bihar government

BCECEB to Begin BCECE LE 2026 Applications from April 9; Check Detailed Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
13:27 PM

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Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The admit cards for BCECE LE 2026 will be released on May 23, and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will commence the online application process for the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination – Lateral Entry (BCECE LE) 2026 from April 9, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the application form is May 7, while candidates can pay the application fee until May 8, 2026. The board will open the application correction window from May 10 to May 11, allowing applicants to make necessary changes to their submitted forms.

The admit cards for BCECE LE 2026 will be released on May 23, and the examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2026. The test will be held in offline mode, using pen-and-paper with an OMR sheet.

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Candidates from all categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹2,200 to complete the registration process.

To be eligible for BCECE LE 2026, candidates must have completed either a three-year engineering diploma with at least 45% aggregate marks (40% for reserved categories), or a two-year diploma in paramedical or pharmacy.

The BCECE LE exam facilitates lateral entry admissions into the second year of undergraduate professional courses, including engineering and pharmacy programmes, in institutions across Bihar.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
13:29 PM
Bihar government application open Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board
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