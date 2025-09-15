Bihar NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Schedule and Seat Matrix Revised; Check Updated Details

Summary The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially revised the Bihar NEET UG 2025 second round counselling schedule following an increase of 200 MBBS and BDS seats. Registered candidates can now edit their choices on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in — until September 18, 2025.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has officially revised the Bihar NEET UG 2025 second round counselling schedule following an increase of 200 MBBS and BDS seats. Registered candidates can now edit their choices on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in — until September 18, 2025.

As per the Bihar Health Department, the new seats have been added at the following medical colleges:

Madhubani Medical College and Hospital (MMC), Madhubani – 100 seats

Netaji Subhas Medical College and Hospital (NSMCH), Bihta, Patna – 50 seats

Himalaya Medical College & Hospital (HMCH), Paliganj, Patna – 50 seats

The round 2 allotment result date will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, after the Bihar NEET UG round 1 allotment, it was found that the reservation category of 54 candidates did not match their application details. Upon verification, the allotted seats of 49 candidates, including 22 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, were cancelled, and their categories were converted to Unreserved (UR). These seats have now been released back into the round 2 counselling pool.

Candidates from SC, ST, EBC, and BC categories whose categories were converted to UR are required to re-pay the counselling fee and security deposit through the online portal. Their earlier payments will be refunded, but failure to pay the remaining amount will lead to forfeiture of their security deposit and cancellation of the counselling process.

With the addition of seats and revised rules, round 2 counselling is expected to open up more opportunities for medical aspirants in Bihar.