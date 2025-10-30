ICAI CA September 2025 Result Date Announced; Check Official Notice Here

Summary Candidates can check their results on the official ICAI website at icai.org According to the official notification, the Final and Intermediate exam results are expected to be released around 2:00 PM, while the Foundation course results will be available around 5:00 PM on November 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that the CA September 2025 exam results for the Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses are likely to be declared on November 3, 2025. Candidates can check their results on the official ICAI website at icai.org.

According to the official notification, the Final and Intermediate exam results are expected to be released around 2:00 PM, while the Foundation course results will be available around 5:00 PM on November 3.

“The results of the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2025 are likely to be declared on 3rd November 2025,” the notice stated.

ICAI CA September Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in. Click on the link for CA September 2025 results on the homepage. Enter your login credentials and submit. View the result displayed on the screen. Download and save the result. Take a printout for future reference.

The Final course exams for Groups 1 and 2 were conducted on September 3, 6, and 8 and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers and registration details handy to access their results smoothly.