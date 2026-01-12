UGC NET December 2025 - Exam Highlights, Answer Key Release Update and Cutoffs Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2025 session in the coming weeks. The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted by the NTA over six days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the UGC NET December 2025 session in the coming weeks. Once the provisional key is published, candidates will be allowed to raise objections or challenge any discrepancies through the official objection window provided by the NTA. All challenges submitted by candidates will be carefully reviewed before the agency releases the final answer key for the December 2025 examination cycle.

Following the publication of the final answer key and resolution of objections, the NTA is likely to announce the UGC NET December 2025 results. Candidates will be able to check their scores and qualifying status online through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Along with the results, the NTA will also release the category-wise and subject-wise cut-off marks for eligibility for Assistant Professor posts and the award of the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).

The cut-off marks for UGC NET December 2025 will be determined based on several factors, including the number of candidates who appeared for the examination, the overall performance of candidates, and subject-specific criteria laid down by the NTA. These cut-offs play a crucial role in deciding eligibility for academic and research positions across universities and institutions in India.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted by the NTA over six days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. According to official data, a total of 7,35,592 candidates appeared for the examination, with attendance levels consistently ranging between 71 per cent and 75 per cent throughout the session.

Day-wise attendance figures showed variations across the examination period. On December 31, 2025, 38,452 candidates appeared for the test. The number rose to 1,35,104 candidates on January 2 and further increased to 1,45,307 on January 3. On January 5, as many as 1,46,681 candidates took the examination, followed by 1,38,638 candidates on January 6. The final day of the session, January 7, recorded an attendance of 1,31,432 candidates.

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted in two shifts each day across 85 subjects. The morning shift was held from 9 AM to Noon, while the afternoon shift took place from 3 PM to 6 PM. The NTA stated that the examination process was carried out smoothly with the support of state and district authorities, ensuring orderly conduct at centres nationwide.

According to feedback shared by the NTA, the December 2025 session was perceived to be comparatively easier than the June cycle. One candidate quoted by the agency noted that the paper felt manageable in terms of both the level of questions and time allocation. The disciplined participation of candidates and coordinated efforts of authorities contributed to the smooth execution of the examination across all centres.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for updates on the provisional answer key, objection window, result declaration, and cut-off marks for the December 2025 session.