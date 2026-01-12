JNU to Hold Its 9th Convocation Today; Over 460 PhD Scholars to Receive Degrees

Summary More than 460 PhD scholars will be awarded their doctoral degrees during the ceremony The ceremony will be attended by Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, who will be the chief guest, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who will be present as the guest of honour

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will hold its 9th convocation ceremony on January 12 at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) campus in New Delhi. More than 460 PhD scholars will be awarded their doctoral degrees during the ceremony.

According to an official notice issued by the university, the convocation will begin at 10 am. The event will be live-streamed on JNU’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page to enable wider participation.

The ceremony will be attended by Vice President of India, C P Radhakrishnan, who will be the chief guest, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who will be present as the guest of honour. JNU Chancellor Kanwal Sibal and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will also be present, along with senior faculty members, academics and other invited dignitaries.

The university said the convocation marks the culmination of years of academic training and research, particularly for doctoral scholars whose work spans sciences, social sciences, languages, international studies, public policy and interdisciplinary research.

“The PhD programme remains central to the university’s academic life,” the official notice stated, adding that the conferral of over 460 doctoral degrees reflects the scale and depth of research output at the institution.

Members of the academic community, graduating students and guests will attend the ceremony. Media organisations have also been invited to cover the event, with arrangements made for media passes and designated seating.