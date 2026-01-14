BCECEB Postpones Bihar NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Amid Delay in AIQ Counselling; Read Details

Summary The postponement also impacts the resignation window for candidates admitted through Round 1 and Round 2 of the Bihar Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) Despite the postponement, registration for Round 3 of Bihar NEET-PG 2025 counselling has already been completed

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has postponed Round 3 of the Bihar NEET-PG 2025 counselling process due to a delay in the All India Quota (AIQ) Round-3 counselling being conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

The postponement also impacts the resignation window for candidates admitted through Round 1 and Round 2 of the Bihar Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC). According to the official notice, the resignation period, which was scheduled to begin on January 8, 2026, has been deferred until further notice.

“Due to delay in publication of AIQ Round-3 Counselling schedule and seat allotment result of Round-3 of NEET [PG]-2025, resignation period of PGMAC-2025 from Round-1/Round-2 counselling which is scheduled from 08.01.2026 has been postponed,” the board stated.

Despite the postponement, registration for Round 3 of Bihar NEET-PG 2025 counselling has already been completed. The seat allotment for this round will be carried out based on candidates’ filled choices, applicable reservation policies, availability of seats and other eligibility criteria. Once released, the Round-3 seat allotment result will be published in PDF format on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. All counselling-related activities, including registration and submissions, are conducted through the same portal.

Bihar NEET-PG counselling is conducted under PGMAC for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges across the state. Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2025 and meet the Bihar domicile requirements are eligible to participate in the state counselling process.

Earlier, BCECEB had released a revised Round 2 seat allotment list after withdrawing the provisional results due to errors in allotment. As per the revised list, 706 candidates were shortlisted in Round 2 of Bihar NEET-PG counselling 2025.