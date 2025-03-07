Bar Council of India will soon release AIBE 19 results 2024- Read latest updates

Summary The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from 19 topics or subjects. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D

The Bar Council of India will soon release the AIBE 19 results. The All India Bar Examination results when declared can be checked by the appeared candidates on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 final answer keys were released on March 6, 2025. The exam was held on December 22, 2024. A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from 19 topics or subjects. A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D.

AIBE 19 final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key. The results will be announced next.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official notice reads, “Please note that the results of the AIBE-XIX exam will be published based on this final answer key. We have thoroughly scrutinized and reviewed all objections received from the candidates, and the final answer key has been prepared accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer keys.”

AIBE 19 Result 2024: Steps to check

Visit the official website- allindiabarexamination.com Click on AIBE 19 Result 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your result will be displayed Check the result and download the scorecard page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.