AIBE 20 Registration Ends Today at allindiabarexamination.com; Exam on November 30

Summary Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can fill out the application form on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com According to the schedule, the AIBE 20 exam fee payment and application correction facility will remain active until November 1, 2025

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) 2025 today, October 31. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can fill out the application form on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com.

According to the schedule, the AIBE 20 exam fee payment and application correction facility will remain active until November 1, 2025. However, BCI has clarified that candidates will be allowed to edit only specific details in their application form during the correction window.

Certain fields cannot be modified after fee payment, including:

ADVERTISEMENT

Registered mobile number

Email ID

PwD certificate

Caste document

Option related to enrollment certificate or final semester status

The AIBE 20 admit card 2025 will be released on November 15, 2025, for all registered candidates. The offline (pen-and-paper) examination will be conducted on November 30, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM across various exam centres in India.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Application Fee

General / OBC candidates: ₹3,500

SC / ST candidates: ₹2,500

The AIBE 20 exam is a qualifying test conducted by the Bar Council of India for law graduates to obtain a Certificate of Practice (CoP), allowing them to practice law in Indian courts. The exam assesses candidates’ understanding of core legal principles, professional ethics, and procedural laws.

Candidates are advised to double-check all entered details before final submission, as incorrect information may lead to disqualification.

For further details and to download the AIBE 20 information brochure, visit the official website — allindiabarexamination.com.