Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Apply for Officers post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Details here

The Bank of Maharashtra has invited applications for Officers post in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VII to be posted at various verticals, offices and branches in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 172 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on January 29 and will end on February 17, 2025. In case of any problem in filling up the online application form, payment of fee / intimation charges, interview call letter contact helpdesk no. 020-25614561 & may be lodged on email bomrpcell@mahabank.co.in.

It must be noted that the cut- off date for Eligibility Criteria (Age, Qualification, Work Experience) and other details is 31.12.2024.

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2025: Detailed Notification

The application fee for UR/ EWS/ OBC category is Rs 1180 and application fee for SC/ST/PwBD categort is Rs 118. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.