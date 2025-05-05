Bank exams

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in- Read details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 05 May 2025
16:00 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bank of Baroda invited applications for Office Assistant posts. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 500 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on May 3 and end on May 23, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have passed the 10th Standard (S.S.C./ Matriculation). He/She should be proficient in the Local Language of the State/ Union Territories ( i.e. Candidates should be able to read, write and speak in the Local Language of the State / Union Territories) for which vacancies candidates wish to apply.

The age limit should be between 18 to 26 years. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 01.05.1999 and not later than 01.05.2007 (both dates inclusive).

The application fee for General, EWS and OBC candidates is Rs 600 and application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, EXS, DISXS & Women candidates is Rs 100. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 05 May 2025
16:00 PM
Bank exams Bank of Baroda Vacancies Recruitment
