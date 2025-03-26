Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 146 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in- Vacancy details here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
15:07 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 146 posts in the organisation

The Bank of Baroda invited applications for Senior Relationship Manager & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 146 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on March 26 and will conclude on April 15, 2025. Selection of the candidates will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. The qualifying marks in the Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA): 1 post

Private Banker - Radiance Private: 3 posts

Group Head: 4 posts

Territory Head: 17 posts

Senior Relationship Manager: 101 posts

Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 18 posts

Product Head - Private Banking: 1 post

Portfolio Research Analyst: 1 post

The application fee is Rs 600 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs 100 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
15:08 PM
Bank of Baroda Registration Date
