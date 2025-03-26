Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Apply for 146 vacancies at bankofbaroda.in- Vacancy details here

The Bank of Baroda invited applications for Senior Relationship Manager & other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 146 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process commenced on March 26 and will conclude on April 15, 2025. Selection of the candidates will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview (PI) and/or any other selection method. The qualifying marks in the Interview/selection procedure will be decided by the Bank.
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details
Deputy Defence Banking Advisor (DDBA): 1 post
Private Banker - Radiance Private: 3 posts
Group Head: 4 posts
Territory Head: 17 posts
Senior Relationship Manager: 101 posts
Wealth Strategist (Investment & Insurance): 18 posts
Product Head - Private Banking: 1 post
Portfolio Research Analyst: 1 post
The application fee is Rs 600 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates and Rs 100 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates.
For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.