Bank of Baroda Extends Application Deadline for SO Recruitment 2024- Direct Link

Summary Candidates who are eligible and would like to apply for the posts, can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in to submit their online applications This recruitment drive aims to fill 1267 Managers and other posts in the organisation

The Bank of Baroda extended the application deadline for Specialist Officer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now submit their online applications till January 27, 2025. Candidates who are eligible and would like to apply for the posts, can visit the official website of Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in to submit their online applications.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1267 Managers and other posts in the organisation. The online test will comprise of 150 questions and the total marks is 225. The exam duration is for 150 minutes.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

Visit the official website- bankofbaroda.in Look out for the link to apply for the posts and click it A new page appears and candidates need to submit their details as well as pay the application fee to complete the application process Verify the details and submit the application form Take a print out of the page for future needs

Candidates belonging to for General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay Rs 600 + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2024: Direct Link