Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024 Issued at slprbassam.in- Details here

Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024 Issued at slprbassam.in

Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Mar 2025
12:15 PM

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at slprbassam.in
According to the schedule, the Assam Police SI written test was conducted on January 5, 2025

The State-Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam issued the final answer key for the Sub Inspector recruitment written examination. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the final answer key from the official website at slprbassam.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted for 144 Sub Inspector (UP) Assam Police, 51 Sub Inspector (AB) in Assam Commando Battalions, 7 Sub Inspector (Communication) in APRO vacancies and one Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Jr) under DGCO and CGHG in Assam Police. According to the schedule, the Assam Police SI written test was conducted on January 5, 2025.

Assam Police SI Final Answer Key 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at slprbassam.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the final answer key
  3. The final answer key PDF will open on your screen
  4. Download the final answer key
  5. Take a printout of the same for future reference

The results for the same will be released soon on the official website. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.

