Police recruitment

Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 01 Apr 2025
15:45 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from slprbassam.in
In case of any discrepancies, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities immediately

The admit cards for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment Exam has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam (SLPRB) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from slprbassam.in.

How to download the admit cards of Assam Police Constable Recruitment?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB, Assam at slprbassam.in

ADVERTISEMENT

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and check for any discrepancy

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card

The examination will be held on April 6. The venue of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities immediately.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without a proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

Last updated on 01 Apr 2025
15:45 PM
Police recruitment
Similar stories
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Answer Key Release Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check Download Steps

Maharashtra government

MAH CET LLB 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- De. . .

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Announced! Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS PO Combined Result 2025 For Mains OUT at ibps.in- Read Major Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 Answer Key Release Update on tancet.annauniv.edu - Check Download Steps

NIT Trichy

NIT Trichy’s Pragyan 2025 Concludes with Innovation, Intellect and Unmatched Entert. . .

Maharashtra government

MAH CET LLB 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Today at cetcell.mahacet.org- De. . .

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025 Announced! Get Direct Link to Download Inside

St Xavier's College

XMC 2025: St Xavier’s College Gears Up for a Thrilling Management Extravaganza!

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

IBPS PO Combined Result 2025 For Mains OUT at ibps.in- Read Major Details Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality