Assam Police Constable Recruitment Admit Card released by SLPRB at slprbassam.in - Details

The admit cards for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment Exam has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam (SLPRB) on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from slprbassam.in.

How to download the admit cards of Assam Police Constable Recruitment?

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB, Assam at slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the admit card and check for any discrepancy

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card

The examination will be held on April 6. The venue of the exam will be mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must bring it to the notice of the concerned authorities immediately.

The admit card is an important document to be carried along on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination centre without a proper admit card. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity proof to the examination centre.