Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List OUT at dme.assam.gov.in- Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, released the provisional merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 for admission to first-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes offered by government medical and dental colleges in the state. Candidates will be able to check the Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list on the official website- dme.assam.gov.in.
The Assam NEET UG final merit list will be released after verifying and incorporating valid claims. The schedule for online NEET UG counselling 2025 will be issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Government of India, and will be uploaded on the DME website in due course.
The Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list has been released in PDF format and includes key details such as roll number, candidate name, sex, category, total marks obtained, percentile, NEET rank, and applicant’s state.
Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: List of Documents
NEET UG application form
Admit card of HSLC or equivalent examination
HSLC or equivalent pass certificate
Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC)
Class 12 Marksheet
NEET UG admit card
NEET UG scorecard
Caste certificate, if applicable