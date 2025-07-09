Assam govt

Assam NEET UG 2025 Provisional Merit List OUT at dme.assam.gov.in- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
12:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates will be able to check the Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list on the official website- dme.assam.gov.in
The Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list has been released in PDF format and includes key details such as roll number, candidate name, sex, category, total marks obtained, percentile, NEET rank, and applicant’s state

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, released the provisional merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 for admission to first-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes offered by government medical and dental colleges in the state. Candidates will be able to check the Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list on the official website- dme.assam.gov.in.

The Assam NEET UG final merit list will be released after verifying and incorporating valid claims. The schedule for online NEET UG counselling 2025 will be issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Government of India, and will be uploaded on the DME website in due course.

The Assam NEET UG 2025 merit list has been released in PDF format and includes key details such as roll number, candidate name, sex, category, total marks obtained, percentile, NEET rank, and applicant’s state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2025: List of Documents

NEET UG application form

Admit card of HSLC or equivalent examination

HSLC or equivalent pass certificate

Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC)

Class 12 Marksheet

NEET UG admit card

NEET UG scorecard

Caste certificate, if applicable

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
12:23 PM
Assam govt NEET UG NEET UG 2025
Similar stories
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Detai. . .

Anna University

Anna University Opens MTech, ME, Admissions 2025 Through GATE Scores - Steps & Key Da. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
National Medical Commission (NMC)

NMC Advises 3-Tier Grievance Redressal Committees for Medical Students Nationwide

OJEE 2025

OJEE Counselling 2025 - Choice Filling Deadline for BTech, BArch Admissions Extended

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Update - MCC Asks Candidates to Submit Docs; Check All Detai. . .

Anna University

Anna University Opens MTech, ME, Admissions 2025 Through GATE Scores - Steps & Key Da. . .

Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 Out at csbc.bihar.gov.in - Direct Download Link

CSIR UGC NET

CSIR UGC NET June 2025 Rescheduled Due to HTET 2024 Dates - Notice and Revised Schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality