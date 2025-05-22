Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 Registration Begins at astu.ac.in- Check Last Date To Apply Here

Summary Eligible and interested students can fill out the Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 application form through the official website- astu.ac.in According to the schedule, the last date to fill out the Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 application form is June 2

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, will commence the registration process for the Joint Lateral Entry Examination (JLEE) 2025 and Joint MCA Entrance Examination (JMEE) 2025 tomorrow, May 22. Eligible and interested students can fill out the Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 application form through the official website- astu.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to fill out the Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 application form is June 2. Candidates from all categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000.

“No communication regarding failure of payment, received after the last date of submission of online applications will be entertained. Payment status will be successful after 1 or 2 days. If the payment status still persists after 2 days, please contact the Helpline No. available on the website,” read the official notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 exam will take place on June 22 in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The Assam JMEE, JLEE 2025 admit card will be issued on June 12. In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates can report it till June 18. The institute will announce the results for the same within 15 days of the exam.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.