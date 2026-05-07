AP ICET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheets Out for Slot 1 and Slot 2 - Raise Objection Till May 8

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026. The AP ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the preliminary answer key for the AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the management entrance examination can now access and download the provisional answer key, question papers, and individual response sheets through the official portal, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The AP ICET 2026 examination was conducted on May 2 in computer-based test (CBT) mode for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating institutions across Andhra Pradesh. The answer keys for both Slot 1 and Slot 2 examinations have been made available online to help candidates assess their performance.

Along with the preliminary answer key, APSCHE has also published the response sheets of candidates. By comparing their recorded responses with the official answer key, aspirants can estimate their probable scores before the declaration of results.

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As per the marking scheme, candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, while no negative marking will be applied for incorrect or unanswered questions. After calculating the number of correct responses, candidates can estimate their total score out of 200 marks.

Steps to Download the Preliminary Answer Key

Candidates can download the provisional answer key by visiting the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, applicants need to locate the section titled “Exam Papers & Preliminary Keys” or a similar heading. Candidates can then select their respective examination shift — Shift 1 or Shift 2 — and download the answer key PDF directly without requiring login credentials.

Steps to Download the Response Sheet

To access the individual response sheet, candidates must visit the official portal and click on the “Response Sheets” option available on the homepage. Applicants are required to enter their registration number and ICET hall ticket number to log in. Once submitted, the recorded responses will appear on the screen, which can then be downloaded for comparison with the provisional answer key.

The release of the answer key and response sheets is expected to provide candidates with an opportunity to evaluate their performance and prepare for the next stage of the admission process.