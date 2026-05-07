NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Out for Over 22 Lakh, OMR Sheets Soon - NTA Informs About Objection Window

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. The scanned OMR sheets and the facility to challenge the provisional answer key are expected to be activated shortly.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 on its official website, allowing candidates to assess their performance shortly after the examination. Aspirants who appeared for the medical entrance examination can now download the provisional answer key from the NEET portal and calculate their probable scores using the official marking scheme.

The scanned OMR sheets and the facility to challenge the provisional answer key are expected to be activated shortly on the official website.

The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3 from 2 PM to 5 PM across India and overseas centres for over 22.05 lakh candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes, including MBBS and BDS courses.

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How to Download NEET UG 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can access the provisional answer key by visiting the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. After clicking on the “Provisional Answer Keys for NEET (UG)-2026” link. Candidates must then check the answer key and download it for future reference.

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can now estimate their expected scores and predict their probable All India Rank (AIR) for admission to medical colleges across the country. Under the NEET marking scheme, students are awarded four marks for every correct answer, while one mark is deducted for each incorrect response.

The agency has clarified that candidates will be given an opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key once the challenge window is opened. After reviewing the objections submitted by candidates, NTA will publish the final answer key, following which the NEET UG 2026 results will be announced.

Find the direct answer key link here.