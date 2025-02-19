Assam government

Assam Direct Recruitment Exam Result Date 2024 Revealed- Read Latest Details Here

Posted on 19 Feb 2025
13:49 PM

Summary
The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) results for grade 3 and grade 4 posts will be announced by March 7, 2025. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, via a post on X (formerly Twitter). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results, once announced on the official websites- slrcg4.sebaonline.org and slrcg3.sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in.

In the post shared by the CMO Assam's official handle, Chief Minister Sarma said, “Many individuals are asking when will the ADRE results be announced. I assure you that we will declare the results by March 7. Every answer sheet or OMR sheet and answer key are with you. So irrespective of when SEBA formally announces the results, candidates can themselves determine their performance. I can tell you more about the result date after Advantage Assam.”

The ADRE grade 3 recruitment test was conducted in two phases - in the first phase, the exam was conducted for HSSLC or Class 12 posts on September 15, and the exam for graduate and HSLC driver posts was conducted on September 29. ADRE grade 4 test for HSLC, HSLC+ITI and Class 8 level posts was conducted on October 27.

ADRE Results 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the SLRC official websites for grade 3 or grade 4 recruitment
  2. Click on the result link of ADRE grade 3 or grade 4
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. Check the results displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference

For further information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 19 Feb 2025
13:53 PM
