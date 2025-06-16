Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025 Result Issued- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their marks on the official website at sebaonline.org According to the schedule, the HSLC compartment exam was conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025, in two shifts

The Assam State School Education Board issued the results of HSLC Compartmental Examinations 2025 on Monday, June 16, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their marks on the official website at sebaonline.org.

According to the schedule, the HSLC compartment exam was conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift began from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2025: Steps to download

Go to the official website at sebaonline.org Click on the link to download the Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2025 available on the home page Enter your Roll Number, and submit Your HSLC Compartmental result will be displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for the future reference

A candidate has to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in the subjects appeared and his/her total marks must be 180 or above.

Students who failed in a maximum of three subjects in the regular HSLC examination, and obtained a minimum of 170 marks in aggregate could appear for the HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

