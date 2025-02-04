Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Details Here

Summary Eligible candidates who would like to apply for the exam can visit the official website at astu.ac.in According to the schedule, the online application submission portal will begin on February 5, 2025, and the last day for the submission of online applications is February 27, 2025

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is set to commence the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025) tomorrow, February 5, 2025. Eligible candidates who would like to apply for the exam can visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the online application submission portal will begin on February 5, 2025, and the last day for the submission of online applications is February 27, 2025. The admit cards will be available online from April 12, 2025, to April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

Assam CEE 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at astu.ac.in Click on CEE 2025 online form fill up link Click on the application form tab Read the instructions before filling out the form Submit the form after filling it Pay the required exam fee and save the page Take a print out of the same for future use

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.