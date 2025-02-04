Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE Registration 2025 Begins Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 04 Feb 2025
19:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates who would like to apply for the exam can visit the official website at astu.ac.in
According to the schedule, the online application submission portal will begin on February 5, 2025, and the last day for the submission of online applications is February 27, 2025

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is set to commence the registration process for the Common Entrance Examination for Engineering courses (Assam CEE 2025) tomorrow, February 5, 2025. Eligible candidates who would like to apply for the exam can visit the official website at astu.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the online application submission portal will begin on February 5, 2025, and the last day for the submission of online applications is February 27, 2025. The admit cards will be available online from April 12, 2025, to April 23, 2025. The Assam CEE 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on April 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 2 pm.

Assam CEE 2025: Steps to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Visit the official website at astu.ac.in
  2. Click on CEE 2025 online form fill up link
  3. Click on the application form tab
  4. Read the instructions before filling out the form
  5. Submit the form after filling it
  6. Pay the required exam fee and save the page
  7. Take a print out of the same for future use

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 04 Feb 2025
19:12 PM
Assam CEE 2025 Engineering
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Date, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
NIFT Entrance Exam 2025

NIFTEE 2025 Admit card issued by NTA on exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT - Check how to download

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Registration Date, Exam Pattern, and How to Apply

DPS Ruby Park

DPS Ruby Park hosts Exuberanza 2025: A Celebration of Fun and Togetherness

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Answer Key: Check Release Date and Key Details

JEE Main 2025

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Exam City List Out: How to Check

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Issues SSC JE Paper II Results 2024- Get Direct Link Here

Representative Image
MH CET 5-year LLB

MH CET 5-year LLB Exam registration last date extended - Check new dates, exam schedu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality