Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Check BTech Schedule Here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, will announce the much-awaited seat allotment results for the first round of Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling today, June 11, 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the BTech programmes across engineering colleges in Assam can now check their allotment status online through the official website.
As per the schedule, candidates will have to report to the allotted college along with their allotment letter by July 15 to confirm their admissions. Candidates will have to get their documents verified, and admission confirmation will be held at the allotted college.
Assam CEE BTech 2025 Admission Schedule
Round 1 Seat acceptance- July 11 to 13
Document verification- July 14 to 15
Submission of admission report and vacancy list by institutes to DTE Office- July 14 to 15
Display of vacancy list received from institutes after round 1 online counselling- July 18 to 19
Round 2 seat allotment- July 24
Seat acceptance- July 24 to 26
Document verification- July 25 to 29
Submission of admission report and vacancy list by institutes to DTE Office- July 25 to 29
Withdrawal of seat (10% fee will be retained, and rest will be refunded)- On or before July 29
Round 3 seat allotment- August 4
Seat acceptance- August 4 to 5
College reporting- August 4 to 6
Seat Cancellation- August 8