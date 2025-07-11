Assam CEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today- Check BTech Schedule Here

Summary Eligible candidates seeking admission to the BTech programmes across engineering colleges in Assam can now check their allotment status online through the official website As per the schedule, candidates will have to report to the allotted college along with their allotment letter by July 15 to confirm their admissions

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam, will announce the much-awaited seat allotment results for the first round of Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling today, June 11, 2025. Eligible candidates seeking admission to the BTech programmes across engineering colleges in Assam can now check their allotment status online through the official website.

As per the schedule, candidates will have to report to the allotted college along with their allotment letter by July 15 to confirm their admissions. Candidates will have to get their documents verified, and admission confirmation will be held at the allotted college.

Assam CEE BTech 2025 Admission Schedule

Round 1 Seat acceptance- July 11 to 13

Document verification- July 14 to 15

Submission of admission report and vacancy list by institutes to DTE Office- July 14 to 15

Display of vacancy list received from institutes after round 1 online counselling- July 18 to 19

Round 2 seat allotment- July 24

Seat acceptance- July 24 to 26

Document verification- July 25 to 29

Submission of admission report and vacancy list by institutes to DTE Office- July 25 to 29

Withdrawal of seat (10% fee will be retained, and rest will be refunded)- On or before July 29

Round 3 seat allotment- August 4

Seat acceptance- August 4 to 5

College reporting- August 4 to 6

Seat Cancellation- August 8