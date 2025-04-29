Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today at astu.ac.in- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key and raise objections against it through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in As per the schedule, the link to raise objections will be deactivated at 6 pm today

The Assam Science and Technology University, ASTU will close the Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 objection window on April 29, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key and raise objections against it through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the link to raise objections will be deactivated at 6 pm today. The Assam CEE examination was held on April 27, 2025 in a single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The provisional answer key was released on April 27, 2025. The processing fee for each objection raised is Rs 300 per question. The fee will be refunded if the answer key challenge is sustained.

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website- astu.ac.in Click on Assam CEE Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and now select the answer you want to raise objection for Upload the supporting documents and make the payment of the application fee Click on submit and your objection has been raised Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Assam CEE Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Assam CEE is conducted for admission to B.Tech programme in the colleges of Assam. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.