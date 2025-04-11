Assam CEE Admit Card 2025 OUT Tomorrow at astu.ac.in- Read Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates who will be appearing for Combined Entrance Examination 2025 can download the admit card through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in According to the schedule, Assam CEE 2025 admit card will be available on the official website from April 12 to April 23, 2025

The Assam Science and Technology University is set to publish the Assam CEE 2025 admit card on April 12, 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for Combined Entrance Examination 2025 can download the admit card through the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in.

According to the schedule, Assam CEE 2025 admit card will be available on the official website from April 12 to April 23, 2025. The exam for the same will be held on April 27, 2025. The exam will be held from 11 am to 2 pm.

The official brochure reads, “The issue of Admit Card enables the candidate to appear only in the Examination and does not imply that the candidate satisfies all the requirements to be eligible for admission to the programme for which the candidate has appeared in the examination.”

Assam CEE Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- astu.ac.in Click on Assam CEE 2025 admit card link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit Check the admit card and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use