Assam CEE 2025

Assam CEE 2025 begins on official website - Know how to apply, All important dates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025
16:25 PM
Representative Image

Representative Image File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who wish to register themselves for the exam can submit their applications on astu.ac.in
The last date for submission of online application is February 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted on April 27, 2025 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM

The registration process for the Assam CEE 2025 has been commenced by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on its official website. Candidates who wish to register themselves for the exam can submit their applications on astu.ac.in.

The last date for submission of online application is February 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted on April 27, 2025 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The exam will comprise of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section will comprise of 40 questions. Each question will have 4 marks. The exam will have negative marking. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards of the exam will be released on April 12 and will be available for download till April 23, 2025.

How to register for Assam CCE 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning CEE 2025 Online Application

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout of the application

Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
16:26 PM
Assam CEE 2025
Similar stories
RPSC

RPSC Assistant Engineer Results 2024 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Read Details

CLAT 2025

SC Transfers CLAT 2025 Cases to Delhi HC for Uniform Verdict: Details

Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

AFCAT 2025

IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
RPSC

RPSC Assistant Engineer Results 2024 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Read Details

The Heritage School

Heritage School Students Enthrall Kolkata Book Fair with a Lively Quiz Extravaganza

CLAT 2025

SC Transfers CLAT 2025 Cases to Delhi HC for Uniform Verdict: Details

Representative Image
UGC NET

NTA to declare UGC NET December 2024 Results soon on ugcnet.nta.ac.in - Check details

AFCAT 2025

IAF Common Admission Test 2025 Admit Card to be Out on Feb 7; Steps to Download Here

CMAT 2025

CMAT 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Release - Download Steps and Score Calculation

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality