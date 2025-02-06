Assam CEE 2025 begins on official website - Know how to apply, All important dates

Summary Candidates who wish to register themselves for the exam can submit their applications on astu.ac.in The last date for submission of online application is February 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted on April 27, 2025 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM

The registration process for the Assam CEE 2025 has been commenced by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) on its official website. Candidates who wish to register themselves for the exam can submit their applications on astu.ac.in.

The last date for submission of online application is February 27, 2025. The examination will be conducted on April 27, 2025 in a single shift from 11 AM to 2 PM.

The exam will comprise of questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Each section will comprise of 40 questions. Each question will have 4 marks. The exam will have negative marking. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

The admit cards of the exam will be released on April 12 and will be available for download till April 23, 2025.

How to register for Assam CCE 2025 Exam?

Step 1: Visit the official website of ASTU at astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioning CEE 2025 Online Application

Step 3: Register yourself by providing all necessary details

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and login to your account

Step 5: Fill up the application form

Step 6: Pay application fee

Step 7: Submit the application and take a printout of the application