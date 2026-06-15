Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews RRB Recruitment, Assures Speedy Hiring; 55000+ Vacancies In Pipeline

Summary During the meeting with senior railway officials, the minister emphasized the need for a recruitment framework that is merit-based, candidate-friendly, and capable of meeting the workforce requirements of one of the world's largest railway networks Indian Railways has significantly stepped up its recruitment efforts, appointing 43,781 candidates during the 2025-26 financial year through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 notified vacancies across multiple categories

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday conducted a high-level review of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruitment process, directing officials to strengthen transparency, accountability, and efficiency while accelerating hiring across Indian Railways through greater use of technology.

During the meeting with senior railway officials, the minister emphasized the need for a recruitment framework that is merit-based, candidate-friendly, and capable of meeting the workforce requirements of one of the world's largest railway networks. He underscored the importance of leveraging digital tools, including Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) and tablet-based examinations, to streamline recruitment and reduce delays.

Indian Railways has significantly stepped up its recruitment efforts, appointing 43,781 candidates during the 2025-26 financial year through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 notified vacancies across multiple categories.

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The largest share of appointments was made in the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician categories. Recruitment was also completed for Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sub-Inspectors and Constables, Junior Engineers, and Paramedical Staff.

Officials said the figures reflect the Railways' continued focus on strengthening its workforce while ensuring timely completion of recruitment cycles.

Highlighting the role of technology in modernising recruitment, Vaishnaw noted that departmental examinations are now being conducted entirely through the Computer-Based Test mode. He instructed officials to expand the use of tablet-based examinations wherever feasible to improve operational efficiency and enhance the candidate experience.

According to the minister, technology-enabled recruitment systems can help improve accuracy in evaluation, minimise delays, and ensure greater transparency throughout the selection process.

Several key recruitment examinations have already been conducted, including those for NTPC Graduate Level, NTPC Undergraduate Level, Ministerial and Isolated Categories, Technicians, and Paramedical Staff.

Railway officials said document verification has begun for several categories, while final empanelment and result processes are underway. Final outcomes for the remaining categories are expected in the coming months.

The minister also reviewed recruitment drives that are expected to culminate in final selections within the next six months to one year.

These include recruitment for Level-1 posts, Assistant Loco Pilots, Section Controllers, Junior Engineers, and NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate categories. Together, the ongoing recruitment exercises account for 55,229 vacancies.

Officials said the large-scale hiring initiative is expected to support operational expansion and improve manpower availability across various railway zones and departments.

He stressed that recruitment mechanisms must continue evolving through faster processing, improved technology adoption, and stronger accountability measures.

The review comes amid ongoing large-scale recruitment efforts by Indian Railways, which remains one of the country's biggest public-sector employers and continues to expand its workforce through technology-driven and transparent hiring practices.