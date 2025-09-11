APSCHE

APSCHE To Release AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result- Notice Issued Regarding Colleges

Posted on 11 Sep 2025
File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the final round can check their allotment status on the official website — icet-sche.aptonline.in — using their hall ticket number and date of birth.

As per the official counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the final phase must complete the self-reporting process and report at their respective colleges between September 11 and 13, 2025.

AP ICET Counselling 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official AP ICET counselling portal: icet-sche.aptonline.in
  2. Log in using your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
  3. View and download the Provisional Allotment Letter
  4. Pay the tuition fee online to confirm the seat
  5. Complete the self-reporting process through the portal
  6. Report physically to the allotted institute by September 13, 2025

Caution Issued Regarding Two Colleges

In an important notice, APSCHE has clarified the status of two colleges participating in this phase of AP ICET counselling:

  • Sri Gayatri Vidya Parishad Degree College, Kandukur has been included in compliance with a court order, but it is not affiliated with any university, and its fee structure has not been approved by government authorities.
  • Duvvuru Ramanamma Women’s Degree College, Gudur (Nellore) is also taking part in counselling, despite not having seat approval from the state government.

Candidates are advised to exercise caution while choosing these institutions and are encouraged to verify all necessary approvals and affiliations before proceeding with admission.

For the latest updates and more information, candidates should regularly check the official website.

