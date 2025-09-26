APSCHE To Issue AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Results Today; Know Important Dates Here

APSCHE

Summary
Candidates who qualified the PGECET and completed the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website — pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET
Following the release of the allotment results, candidates will be required to self-join and report at the allotted institutions between September 26 and September 29, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to release the seat allotment results for the AP PGECET Counselling 2025 on Friday, September 26, 2025. Candidates who qualified the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) and completed the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website — pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET.

Following the release of the allotment results, candidates will be required to self-join and report at the allotted institutions between September 26 and September 29, 2025. As per the official schedule, classes for the new academic session will begin on September 29.

To access the AP PGECET seat allotment result, candidates need to log in using their credentials and download the allotment order. It is advised to take a printout of the document for future reference during reporting and admission formalities.

AP PGECET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official portal: pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET
  2. Click on the link for Seat Allotment Order on the homepage
  3. Enter your login credentials and submit
  4. View and download your seat allotment result
  5. Take a printout for reporting at the allotted college

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the reporting instructions and carry all necessary documents when joining the respective colleges. For any issues or discrepancies, students should contact the helpline provided on the counselling portal.

