AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Registration Window Closes Today - Web Options Entry Ongoing

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to end the registration process for the final phase of AP ICET 2025 counselling today, September 6. Candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA programmes across colleges in Andhra Pradesh can complete their application on the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.gov.in.

How to register

Visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.gov.in

Click on ‘Candidate Registration’ under the forms section.

Enter your AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the registration fee and check your payment status.

Download the payment confirmation slip and keep a printout for future reference.

As per the notification, candidates from the OC and BC categories are required to pay a counselling fee of ₹1,200, while those belonging to SC, ST, and PH categories need to pay ₹600. The payment can be made online through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

The certificate verification process for uploaded documents will continue till September 7, 2025. Registered candidates will then be allowed to exercise their web options for preferred colleges and courses until September 8, 2025.

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes offered by universities and affiliated colleges across the state.