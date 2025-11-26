AP LAWCET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Out for LLB Admissions: Self-Reporting Begins

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the second/final phase seat allotment result of AP LAWCET counselling 2025. LAWCET-qualified candidates who participated in the said counselling round can now check their allotment status online through the official website. The Council has also released the college-wise allotment list for students to access.
Seat Allotment Result Download Steps
- Visit the official AP LAWCET counselling website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.
- Click on the ‘allotment order & self-reporting’ link on the homepage.
- Use your hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to your account.
- The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.
After checking the seat allotment result, candidates who have been allotted a seat need to confirm their acceptance and attend the document verification process at the designated colleges with all the necessary original certificates. As per the official schedule, self-reporting will continue until December 1, 2025.
The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for admissions to 3-year/5-year LLB programmes offered by various universities and colleges in the state.
Find the direct seat allotment download link here.