AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link & College Wise Report

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Sep 2025
10:51 AM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who participated in the said round will now be able to check and download their allotment order from the official website by logging in with their exam credentials.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the final phase individual seat allotment result and college-wise allotment report of AP ICET 2025 counselling. Candidates who participated in the said round will now be able to check and download their allotment order from the official website by logging in with their exam credentials.

ICET 2025-qualified candidates who have been allotted seats in either MBA/MCA programmes must report to the allotted college and complete the admission formalities.

Steps to Download the Allotment Order

  • Visit the official counselling website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on the ‘Provisional Allotment Order (Download) & Self Reporting’ link under the ‘Forms’ tab.
  • Use your AP ICET hall ticket number and date of birth to log in to your account.
  • The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

The release of the final phase seat allotment marks the end of the AP ICET 2025 counselling process. However, if seats remain vacant, the Council will publish information about the additional round in due course.

Recently, in an important notice, APSCHE has clarified that in compliance with a court order, Sri Gayatri Vidya Parishad Degree College (Kandukur) and Duvvuru Ramanamma Women’s Degree College, Gudur (Nellore) have been included in this counselling phase.

Candidates will have until September 15, 2025, to complete the self-reporting and final document verification process.

Find the direct seat allotment download link and college wise report here.

Last updated on 12 Sep 2025
10:52 AM
