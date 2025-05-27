APSCHE Publishes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Agriculture, Pharmacy Streams- Direct Link Here

APSCHE

AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Agriculture, Pharmacy Streams

Posted on 27 May 2025
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) published the provisional answer key for AP EAPCET 2025 on May 27, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams can download their answer key from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the deadline to challenge the AP EAPCET 2025 answer key is till Thursday, May 29, 2025, up to 5 PM. The preliminary answer key for the AP EAMCET Engineering stream is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at 10 AM, and the last date to raise objections against the answer key is till May 30, 2025, up to 5 PM. AP EAMCET 2025 Results is tentatively scheduled to be declared on June 14, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check answer key
  3. On the next window, enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Check your answer key displayed on the screen
  5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference

AP EAMCET was conducted on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, and on May 21 and 27, 2025, for the Engineering stream in two sessions- from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM.

AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key: Direct Link

Last updated on 27 May 2025
13:27 PM
APSCHE AP EAPCET 2025 AP EAMCET Answer Key
