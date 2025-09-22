APSCHE Postpones AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result; Know Fresh Release Date Here

Summary Initially scheduled for release on September 22, the allotment result will now be made available on September 25, 2025, through the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in As per the notification, classwork for the newly admitted students will begin on September 25, the same day the allotment result is released

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced a postponement in the release of the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result. Initially scheduled for release on September 22, the allotment result will now be made available on September 25, 2025, through the official website — lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Once released, registered candidates will be able to log in to the portal using their credentials to view and download their seat allotment status. APSCHE has also revised the self-reporting window, which will now be open from September 25 to September 26, 2025.

As per the notification, classwork for the newly admitted students will begin on September 25, the same day the allotment result is released. Candidates allotted seats must report to their respective colleges and submit original certificates for physical verification.

Authorities have clarified that mere seat allotment does not ensure admission. Admission will be confirmed only after the student meets the eligibility criteria specified by the Bar Council of India (BCI), which are subject to periodic updates.

AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates should:

Visit lawcet-sche.aptonline.in Click on the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result link Log in using the required credentials Download and save the result for further reference

Candidates are advised to regularly monitor the official website for updates and adhere strictly to the revised schedule.