AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Web Option Edit Begins - Link and Seat Allotment Details

Posted on 09 Sep 2025
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has commenced the final phase web options edit process for AP ICET counselling 2025 today, September 9. This marks the final opportunity for eligible candidates to make changes to their selected preferences before the seat allotment process begins.

ICET-qualified students must also note that the web option edit window will remain functional for a single day, i.e., September 9, 2025.

Steps to Edit Your Web Options

If you need to make any changes/modification to your already entered web options, follow these steps;

Step 1: Visit the AD ICET admissions official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Web Options’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your unique credentials (hall ticket number and date of birth) created during the entrance exam to access the web options.

Step 4: If needed, you can edit the options of your preferred colleges and courses, prioritising them according to your choice.

Step 5: After making the necessary edits, take a printout of your final frozen options for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to exercise as many options as possible to increase their chances of securing a seat in their desired college/institute/university. However, once the edit window closes today, no further changes will be possible.

Post completion of the choice filling and locking process, the seat allotment result will be declared on September 11, with the self-reporting and document verification beginning from September 11 to 13, 2025.

Find the direct web option edit link here.

