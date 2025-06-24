AP EAPCET 2025 Second Phase Result for Agriculture and Pharmacy Tomorrow- Details Inside

Summary As per the schedule, AP EAPCET 2025 rank list for students who passed in AP Inter supplementary exams 2025 will be published on June 28 The council is expected to announce the AP EAMCET counselling dates 2025 for BiPC and MPC streams after the display of rank cards

The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) notified that the AP EAMCET second phase results 2025 for agriculture and pharmacy will be declared on June 25 on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

As per the schedule, AP EAPCET 2025 rank list for students who passed in AP Inter supplementary exams 2025 will be published on June 28. AP EAMCET 2nd phase results 2025 will be published for students whose results were withheld due to issues in document verification or incomplete certificates.

“AP EAPCET 2025 Agriculture and pharmacy second round results will be released on 25th June. Allotment of ranks to the Candidates who qualified in Inter supplementary exams will be released on 28th June,” read the official notice on the website.

ADVERTISEMENT

It must be noted that the the council is expected to announce the AP EAMCET counselling dates 2025 for BiPC and MPC streams after the display of rank cards. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.