APSCHE Issues AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Engineering Courses- Direct Link Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for engineering courses on May 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the objection window has been opened and candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website. The last date to raise an objection is till 5 pm on May 30, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 examination was held from May 21 to May 27, 2025. The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for the engineering course link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the paper The answer key will be displayed on the screen Check the answer key and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Candidates must note that the qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.