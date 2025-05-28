APSCHE

APSCHE Issues AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key for Engineering Courses- Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2025
13:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
According to the schedule, the objection window has been opened and candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) issued AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for engineering courses on May 28, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can check the provisional key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the objection window has been opened and candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official website. The last date to raise an objection is till 5 pm on May 30, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 examination was held from May 21 to May 27, 2025. The exam was held in two sessions- first session from 9 am to 12 noon and second session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. Click on AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025 for the engineering course link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the paper
  4. The answer key will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the answer key and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Candidates must note that the qualifying percentage of marks for the AP EAPCET-2025 is 25% of the maximum marks considered for the ranking. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed.

Last updated on 28 May 2025
13:16 PM
APSCHE AP EAMCET AP EAPCET 2025
Similar stories
HSSC 2025

HSSC Begins Haryana CET 2025 Recruitment for Group C at hssc.gov.in- Apply till June . . .

DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
HSSC 2025

HSSC Begins Haryana CET 2025 Recruitment for Group C at hssc.gov.in- Apply till June . . .

ABBS School of Management

This institution is shaping future leaders through innovation and industry-driven lea. . .

DNB PDCET 2025

DNB Post Diploma 2025 Counselling - Round 2 Schedule Out, Choice Filling Begins Tomor. . .

TBJEE

Check List of Toppers for TJEE 2025 Results- Download Scorecard at tbjee.nic.in

COMEDK UGET 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Answer Key Released on comedk.org - Submit Objections by May 30

UPPSC

UPPSC CES Prelims Result 2025 Announced - Merit List and Mains Exam Updates

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality