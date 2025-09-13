APSCHE

APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Registration- Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Sep 2025
13:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can now apply for the third phase of counselling through the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in
The facility to change web options will be available for a single day on September 16

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2025 Phase 3 counselling till Saturday, September 14. Eligible candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can now apply for the third phase of counselling through the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Originally, the seat allotment results for Round 3 were scheduled to be released on September 15, but as per the revised schedule, they will now be announced on September 18.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Online Registration: September 9 to 14
  • Certificate Verification: September 9 to 15
  • Exercising Web Options: September 9 to 15
  • Change of Web Options: September 16
  • Seat Allotment Result: September 18
  • Reporting to Allotted College: September 18 to 22
  • Commencement of Classes: September 19

Candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories are required to pay a counselling fee of ₹1,200, while candidates from SC and ST categories must pay ₹600.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates must complete the registration, upload relevant documents for verification, and exercise their web options before the respective deadlines. The facility to change web options will be available for a single day on September 16.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for further updates regarding seat allotment and college reporting instructions.

Last updated on 13 Sep 2025
13:12 PM
APSCHE AP EAMCET
Similar stories
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs . . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

Centre Withdraws Directive on ‘Dr’ Prefix for Physiotherapists, Says Issue Needs . . .

Supreme Knowledge Foundation

Supreme Knowledge Foundation Hosts Placement Readiness Workshop Ahead of Campus Recru. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Invites Feedback on CA Exam Papers for Final, Inter, and Foundation - All Detail. . .

SSC

SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2024: Marks Released for Qualified and Non-Qualified Candidates

PPSC

PPSC Reschedules Punjab PSC Exam 2025 - Announces Revised Civil Services Prelims Date

ICAI CA 2025

CA Exam 2025: Revised Final & Intermediate Schedule Out for Postponed Tests; Check Da. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality