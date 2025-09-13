APSCHE Extends AP EAMCET 2025 Phase 3 Counselling Registration- Check Revised Schedule Here

Summary Eligible candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can now apply for the third phase of counselling through the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in The facility to change web options will be available for a single day on September 16

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline for the AP EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) 2025 Phase 3 counselling till Saturday, September 14. Eligible candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination can now apply for the third phase of counselling through the official website — eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Originally, the seat allotment results for Round 3 were scheduled to be released on September 15, but as per the revised schedule, they will now be announced on September 18.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3: Revised Schedule

Online Registration: September 9 to 14

Certificate Verification: September 9 to 15

Exercising Web Options: September 9 to 15

Change of Web Options: September 16

Seat Allotment Result: September 18

Reporting to Allotted College: September 18 to 22

Commencement of Classes: September 19

Candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories are required to pay a counselling fee of ₹1,200, while candidates from SC and ST categories must pay ₹600.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates must complete the registration, upload relevant documents for verification, and exercise their web options before the respective deadlines. The facility to change web options will be available for a single day on September 16.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for further updates regarding seat allotment and college reporting instructions.