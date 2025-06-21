APSCHE
APSCHE Declares AP EdCET 2025 Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET- Direct Link Inside
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the result of the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2025. Candidates can check and download the AP EDCET results 2025 on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET.
As per the schedule, AP EdCET 2025 answer key was issued on June 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 13. The exam was conducted on June 5 and the results have been prepared based on the final answer key.
AP EdCET Result 2025: Steps to download