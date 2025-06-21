APSCHE Declares AP EdCET 2025 Result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET- Direct Link Inside

Summary Candidates can check and download the AP EDCET results 2025 on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET As per the schedule, AP EdCET 2025 answer key was issued on June 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 13

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the result of the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test (AP EdCET) 2025. Candidates can check and download the AP EDCET results 2025 on the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EDCET.

As per the schedule, AP EdCET 2025 answer key was issued on June 10 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till June 13. The exam was conducted on June 5 and the results have been prepared based on the final answer key.

AP EdCET Result 2025: Steps to download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on the links ‘results’ and rank card Students will be redirected to a login page Key in the required login credentials AP EdCET scorecard will be displayed on the screen Check and download the scorecard Take a printout of the same for future use