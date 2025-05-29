APSCHE Closes AP EAPCET 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Today- Direct Link Here

Summary Candidates will be able to raise objections against Agriculture & Pharmacy course answer key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in The objection window will close at 5 pm today

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) will close the AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key objection window today, May 29, 2025. Candidates will be able to raise objections against Agriculture & Pharmacy course answer key through the official website of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The objection window will close at 5 pm today. As per the schedule, the AP EAPCET answer key for the Agriculture & Pharmacy course was released on May 27, 2025. AP EAMCET 2025 was conducted on May 19 and 20 for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, and on May 21 and 27, 2025, for the Engineering stream. The exam was held in two sessions every day - from 9 AM to 12 PM and 2 PM to 5 PM Results for the same are tentatively scheduled for June 14, 2025.

AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key: Steps to challenge

Visit the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP EAMCET 2025 Answer Key objection window link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed Check the answer key and raise objections against it Make the payment of processing fee and download the confirmation page Keep a printout for the same for further use

