APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP LAWCET 2025 Counselling Registration; Apply by September 11

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Sep 2025
14:30 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates seeking admission to 3-year and 5-year law programmes in Andhra Pradesh can now register for the counselling process through the official portal: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially commenced the AP LAWCET 2025 counselling registration today, September 8. Candidates seeking admission to 3-year and 5-year law programmes in Andhra Pradesh can now register for the counselling process through the official portal: lawcet-sche.aptonline.in/LAWCET. The last date to apply is September 11.

As per the counselling schedule released by APSCHE, the document verification process will be conducted from September 9 to 12. The web option entry window will open on September 12 and continue until September 14, giving candidates the opportunity to select their preferred law colleges. Those wishing to revise their options will have the chance to do so on September 15.

The AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment results will be published on September 17, and candidates who are allotted a seat must report to their respective colleges from September 18 onwards to complete the admission process.

Candidates belonging to special categories — including CAP (Children of Armed Personnel), NCC, PH (Physically Handicapped), Sports, and Scouts & Guides — are required to appear for physical certificate verification on September 12. This will be held at the Directorate of Admissions, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Nagarjuna Nagar, Guntur. Candidates must carry all original documents relevant to their claimed category for verification.

The registration fee for counselling is Rs 1,000 for General category candidates, while reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration on or before the deadline and ensure all documents are ready for verification. Timely participation in web option entry and reporting to allotted colleges is crucial for confirming admission.

Last updated on 08 Sep 2025
14:31 PM
APSCHE AP LAWCET 2025 AP LAWCET
