AP ICET 2025

AP ICET 2025 Counselling - Final Phase Registration Begins; Direct Link and Key Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 03 Sep 2025
11:41 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially begun registration for the final phase of the AP ICET 2025 web counselling process today, September 3.
Interested candidates can now start submitting their applications through the admissions website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially begun registration for the final phase of the AP ICET 2025 web counselling process today, September 3. Interested candidates can now start submitting their applications through the admissions website. The registration cum processing fee payment window will remain functional till September 6, 2025.

During the first phase of counselling held in July, 13,532 candidates secured admission across various specialisations. This time, several additional colleges have been included after receiving fresh affiliation approvals, opening up more opportunities for aspirants.

Candidates participating in the final round must register and pay the processing fee through the official portal —icet-sche.aptonline.in. Those who have already paid in earlier phases can directly proceed to web option entry. Students allotted seats in the first phase are permitted to select only for upgrades, while fresh candidates are advised to apply across as many colleges and courses as possible to improve their admission chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Dates

  • Certificate verification - September 4 to 7, 2025
  • Web-options entry - September 5 to 8, 2025
  • Web-options edit - September 9, 2025
  • Seat allotment result - September 11, 2025
  • Self and college reporting - September 11 to 13, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling is a centralised process conducted by ASCHE to allocate seats to eligible candidates in MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating institutions in the state. The counselling is based on the candidates' rank in the AP ICET exam, course preferences, and seat availability.

This final phase represents the last opportunity to secure a seat under the convener quota for MBA and MCA programmes in Andhra Pradesh for 2025–26. APSCHE has urged candidates to carefully follow the instructions on the website to avoid errors during web option selection.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.

Last updated on 03 Sep 2025
11:42 AM
AP ICET 2025 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Counselling
Similar stories
AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelin. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AIBE

Supreme Court Upholds BCI’s AIBE Fee Structure, Dismisses Petition - Details

WBJEE 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out at wbjeeb.nic.in - Download . . .

NIRF Rankings 2025

NIRF Rankings 2025 to be Released Tomorrow: Check All Major Changes Introduced This Y. . .

school closure

Punjab Floods: Government Extends Closure of All Schools and Colleges! Check Guidelin. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Soon? SC to Hear Transparency Plea Regarding Answer Key on S. . .

KMAT 2025

KMAT 2025 Admit Card Released - Download Link, Steps and Mock Test Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality