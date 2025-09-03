AP ICET 2025 Counselling - Final Phase Registration Begins; Direct Link and Key Dates

Summary The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially begun registration for the final phase of the AP ICET 2025 web counselling process today, September 3. Interested candidates can now start submitting their applications through the admissions website.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially begun registration for the final phase of the AP ICET 2025 web counselling process today, September 3. Interested candidates can now start submitting their applications through the admissions website. The registration cum processing fee payment window will remain functional till September 6, 2025.

During the first phase of counselling held in July, 13,532 candidates secured admission across various specialisations. This time, several additional colleges have been included after receiving fresh affiliation approvals, opening up more opportunities for aspirants.

Candidates participating in the final round must register and pay the processing fee through the official portal —icet-sche.aptonline.in. Those who have already paid in earlier phases can directly proceed to web option entry. Students allotted seats in the first phase are permitted to select only for upgrades, while fresh candidates are advised to apply across as many colleges and courses as possible to improve their admission chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key Dates

Certificate verification - September 4 to 7, 2025

Web-options entry - September 5 to 8, 2025

Web-options edit - September 9, 2025

Seat allotment result - September 11, 2025

Self and college reporting - September 11 to 13, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling is a centralised process conducted by ASCHE to allocate seats to eligible candidates in MBA and MCA programmes offered by participating institutions in the state. The counselling is based on the candidates' rank in the AP ICET exam, course preferences, and seat availability.

This final phase represents the last opportunity to secure a seat under the convener quota for MBA and MCA programmes in Andhra Pradesh for 2025–26. APSCHE has urged candidates to carefully follow the instructions on the website to avoid errors during web option selection.

Find the direct counselling registration link here.