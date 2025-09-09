APSCHE

APSCHE Begins AP EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Counselling; Apply by September 11

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Sep 2025
15:50 PM

File Image

The Department of Technical Education, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has officially begun the third and final phase of AP EAMCET 2025 counselling. The registration process started on Tuesday, September 9, and will remain open until September 11, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, candidates who register for the final phase will be able to complete the online certificate verification at designated help line centres between September 9 and 12. During this same period, from September 9 to 12, students can also exercise their web options to select preferred colleges and courses. The option to modify choices will be available on September 13.

The seat allotment results are set to be announced on September 15, and candidates allotted seats must complete self-reporting at their respective colleges between September 15 and 17. The academic classes for newly admitted students will also commence on September 15, 2025.

To participate in the web counselling, candidates are required to pay a processing fee of ₹1,200 for General and BC candidates, and ₹600 for SC/ST candidates. This fee must be paid online during the registration process.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Candidate Registration for Third & Final Phase”

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference

The final round of AP EAMCET counselling is critical for those who did not secure a seat in the previous phases or are looking to upgrade to a better option. Officials have urged candidates to adhere strictly to the deadlines and instructions to ensure a smooth admission process.

APSCHE AP EAMCET
