APSCHE Begins AP BArch Admission 2025 Registration for NATA, JEE Main Qualifiers; Registration Date Here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the AP BArch Admission 2025 registration process from today, September 22. Eligible candidates can now apply online through the official portal — apsche.ap.gov.in/arch — with the last date to submit applications being September 29, 2025.

Admissions are open for candidates seeking entry into the first year of the Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) regular degree programme offered across government, private minority, and unaided institutions in Andhra Pradesh. Applicants must have qualified in either the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or JEE Main Paper 2, and must have passed Class 12 or its equivalent with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

According to APSCHE, the admission schedule will progress swiftly after the registration window closes. Certificate verification is set to take place from September 29 to October 1, followed by the display of the list of registered candidates on October 2. The State Architecture Ranks (SAR) will be assigned on October 3, and web option entry for college selection will open on October 4.

The phase 1 allotment list of provisionally selected candidates will be published on October 5, with reporting to allotted colleges scheduled between October 6 and 8. Classes are slated to begin on October 8.

Further, the phase 2 counselling will be held from October 10 to 15, and spot admission guidelines will be made available on October 16. The final commencement of classwork is scheduled for October 17.

The Council has advised candidates to make all necessary arrangements to pay the tuition fee and report to the respective colleges with original documents on the designated dates. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of the seat allotment, according to the official notice.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to check the APSCHE BArch admission portal regularly for updates and to ensure timely submission of documents and fee payment.