APSCHE Announces AP OAMDC 2025 Seat Allotment Result at oamdc.ucanapply.com- Know Details

Summary Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their AP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment results by visiting the official website: oamdc.ucanapply.com Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges within the stipulated timeline to confirm their admission

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the results for the AP Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2025. Candidates who participated in the admission process can now check their AP OAMDC 2025 seat allotment results by visiting the official website: oamdc.ucanapply.com.

The seat allotment result marks a crucial step in the centralized admission process for undergraduate degree programmes in colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates who have been allotted seats must report to their respective colleges within the stipulated timeline to confirm their admission. They are required to carry all necessary documents for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students who are not satisfied with the allotted seat have the option to withdraw and participate in subsequent rounds of counselling.

AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Check

Visit the official website: oamdc.ucanapply.com Click on the "AP OAMDC Seat Allotment Result 2025" link on the homepage You will be redirected to a login page Enter your login credentials (such as registration number and password) Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen Download and print the allotment letter for future reference