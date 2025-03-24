APSC Prelims Exam 2025 Notification OUT at apsc.nic.in- Know Important Details here

Summary Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2025 from March 28 onwards at the official website- apsc.nic.in As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application is till April 29, 5 pm

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) published the official notification for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2025 from March 28 onwards at the official website- apsc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application is till April 29, 5 pm. The deadline to pay the examination fee is May 1, 5 pm. To be eligible, candidates need a bachelor's degree and should be able to speak Assamese or any other official language or associate official/tribunal languages of the state. The candidate should also be registered in a district employment office and an original inhabitant of Assam. Indian citizens aged between 21-38 years on January 1, 2024 can apply for APSC CCE 2025.

The main exam will be held in the Guwahati centre only, while the Prelims exam will take place in the following centres- Amingaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hailakandi, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Pathsala, Silchar, Shivsagar, Sonari, Sribhumi, Tamulpur, Tezpur, Tinsukia and Odalguri.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.