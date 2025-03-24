Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Prelims Exam 2025 Notification OUT at apsc.nic.in- Know Important Details here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
16:45 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2025 from March 28 onwards at the official website- apsc.nic.in
As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application is till April 29, 5 pm

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) published the official notification for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for APSC CCE Prelims 2025 from March 28 onwards at the official website- apsc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date to submit the application is till April 29, 5 pm. The deadline to pay the examination fee is May 1, 5 pm. To be eligible, candidates need a bachelor's degree and should be able to speak Assamese or any other official language or associate official/tribunal languages of the state. The candidate should also be registered in a district employment office and an original inhabitant of Assam. Indian citizens aged between 21-38 years on January 1, 2024 can apply for APSC CCE 2025.

The main exam will be held in the Guwahati centre only, while the Prelims exam will take place in the following centres- Amingaon, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath Chariali, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Diphu, Goalpara, Golaghat, Guwahati, Haflong, Hailakandi, Hamren, Hatsingimari, Hojai, Jorhat, Kajalgaon, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Mangaldoi, Morigaon, Mushalpur, Nagaon, Nalbari, North Lakhimpur, Pathsala, Silchar, Shivsagar, Sonari, Sribhumi, Tamulpur, Tezpur, Tinsukia and Odalguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
16:46 PM
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) APSC CCE Mains Exam
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Detai. . .

Representative Image
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Mains 2024: Language Paper Timing Revised, Admit Cards Released

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises Women’s Conclave 2025

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Detai. . .

The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation
KIIT

KIIT-DU, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand inks MoU to foster joint res. . .

Representative Image
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Mains 2024: Language Paper Timing Revised, Admit Cards Released

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality