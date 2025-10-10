APPSC

APPSC Releases List of Candidates Qualified for Forest Subordinate Services Main Exam 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Oct 2025
18:06 PM

File Image

Summary
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the Main Examination for recruitment to various posts in the Forest Subordinate Service.

As per the official notification, results have been declared for two recruitment drives — Forest Section Officer (Notification No. 07/2025) and Forest Beat Officer & Assistant Beat Officer (Notification No. 06/2025). The Screening Tests for both posts were conducted on September 7, 2025.

Candidates who appeared for the screening exams can now check their qualification status for the Main Examination by visiting the official APPSC website — psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh Forest Subordinate Service under both General and Limited Recruitment categories.

Candidates shortlisted in the screening stage will now proceed to the Main Examination, details of which — including the exam date and admit card release — are expected to be notified soon by the Commission.

Aspirants are advised to regularly check the APPSC website for updates on the Main Exam schedule, admit card download, and other important instructions.

Last updated on 10 Oct 2025
18:07 PM
APPSC Andhra Pradesh mains examination
